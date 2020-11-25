Coat drive keeping North Rose-Wolcott students warm

Students at North Rose-Wolcott Elementary School will keep warm this winter thanks to a donation of new coats by a local family.

Christine and Jeff Stuck made dozens of new coats available for the school to distribute to families in need. So far, over 20 families have received more than 50 coats through deliveries and drive-thru pickups.

The Stucks started buying coats in January with the aim of giving them to children in need.

“[Christine] taught for 30 years, so she knows what kids are dealing with,” Jeff Stuck said. “We wanted to see how we could be of help.”

The Stucks organized their collection by size, so staff members could package coats based on each family’s needs. In future years, the school wants to host an event where each child can pick out their own coat; however, visitor limits to the school during the COVID-19 pandemic made that impossible this year.

NRWE will distribute the coats to families in need during the winter months and the Stucks are planning to help out again next year. They hope to expand their giving to area schools and churches.

Assistant Principal Christie Graves said the Stucks’ donation meets a great need for NRWE families.