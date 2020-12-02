Great American Smokeout held across the country

The Great American Smokeout is a day to encourage smokers to quit. This year, it was held on Nov. 19.

The Tobacco Action Coalition of the Finger Lakes partnered with a Wayne Wellness workgroup to create bathroom stall flyers for the youth at Clyde-Savannah with information on where to go if they need help to stop vaping or smoking. Students also joined a virtual meeting that included a GASO-themed Kahoot game to learn about tobacco use.

“Quitting is hard, but it is easier when you have help,” TACFL director Joseph Potter said. “Having a support system and having access to the right resources can make all the difference when trying to end your addiction to tobacco.”

The American Cancer Society, American Lung Association and New York State Smokers Quitline offer resources for those using tobacco and those trying to help a loved one quit.

GASO events encourage tobacco-users to try quitting for even just one day. Health benefits can be seen within 20 minutes. At that point, heart rate blood pressure drops and carbon monoxide levels in the blood return to normal within 12 hours. Within two weeks, lung function starts to improve.

GASO events also highlight how smoke-free policies in parks and workplaces reduce secondhand smoke exposure to non-smokers, as well as make it easier for smokers to quit when they don’t see others smoking around them.