College Notes

Gavin Buehler, of Pultneyville; Daniel Smith, of Red Creek; Joshua Beha, of Walworth; and Connor Leous and Michael Statskey, of Wolcott, were named Presidential Scholars for fall 2020 at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must complete at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Abigail Fitch, of Clyde; Alyssa Gibbs and Michaela Shaffer, of Lyons; Nathan Allen, Kierstin Hammond, Heather Hoyt, Eva Lyko, Jessica Nussbaumer, Aidan Quinn and Alanna Viscosi, of Macedon; Alex Boucher, Rachel McClure, Brooke Pagliuso and Danielle Stevens, of Marion; Kathryn Hollis, Marshall McFarland, Zechariah Nower and Mackenzie Westcott, of Newark; Chloe Bush, Alexandra Horgan, Melina Leone, Briana Lippa, Hannah Shales and Emily Welch, of Ontario; Megan Kipp, Jenna Newpher, Christian Snyder, Zoe Wissick and Lydia Wizeman, of Palmyra; Julia Secor, of Savannah; Helene Becker, Michael Countryman and Bryanna Roos, of Walworth; Abram Collier, Connor Garrod and Danielle Milton, of Williamson; and Drew Fowler and Emily Graham, of Wolcott, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Matthew Lukaszewski, of Ontario; Jeffrey Clark, of Walworth; and Kalen Bjerga, of Wolcott, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.