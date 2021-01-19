WAY 1/20 COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Diego Adair Mendoza Romero, of Newark, and Kristopher Bulman, of Sodus, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Katie Demar, of Macedon, and Jessica Thorn, of Sodus, graduated in fall 2020 with Master of Education degrees from Concordia University in Nebraska.

Emily Harnischfeger, of Macedon, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Carson-Newman University in Tennessee. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Seth Herendeen and Terrance Vail, of Lyons; Travis Moriarty, of Macedon; Serena Smith, of Newark; Matthew Azzano, of Ontario; Nathan Currier, of Sodus; and Melissa Camp, of Walworth, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Buffalo State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Emily Ostroski, of Wolcott, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Bob Jones University in South Carolina. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.0-3.74 GPA. Ostroski majors in communication disorders.

Megan Rice, of Savannah, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Cayuga Community College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.25-3.499 GPA.

Jadyn Sloan, of Wolcott, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Cayuga Community College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Jamilyn White, of Savannah, and Skyler White, of Wolcott, were named to the fall 2020 provost’s list at Cayuga Community College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.5-3.799 GPA.

Ethan Wolford-Tuffy, of Macedon, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.