Wayne County students named to FLCC dean’s list

Finger Lakes Community College named the following students to the fall 2020 dean’s list. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Students are listed by hometown.

Clyde: Kailey Cole, Kaylee Dunn, Brittney Hayes, Alissa Hughes and Ignacio Mateo IV.

Lyons: Janaye Austin, Shantaye Burkholder, Abram Johnson, Sarah Morrison, Martin Rodrick and Jacob Stearns.

Macedon: Nigel Butler, Margaret Evarts, Mattia Hofstetter, Robert Kane, Shannon Kirbis, Madilyne Mancuso, Katherine McEwen, Zackary Morrison, Kaitlyn Nichols, Dmitri Novick, Corrin Popen, Kyle Russell, Nicklaus Sapienza, Tanner Thompson, Madeline VanGorden and Laryssa Wise.

Marion: Thomas Capozzi and Faith Woodcock.

Newark: Tatum Arnold, Cora Barbera, Meagan Belli, Madison Bowman, Benjamin Cepulo, Samantha Compton, Ana Cora, Aleksandra Dewa, Amanda DuVall, Joy Elmore, Jacqueline Furfaro, Elizabeth Henninger, Shaniah Jones, Mercedes Logins, Hoalai Luong, Leanna Murray, Connor O'Brien, Coral Silver, Audrey Smith, Jordan Walker and Abbey Zubb.

Ontario: Treavor Barnhart, Hannah Davis, Autumn Leno, Yelyzaveta Lopatina, Katherine Pierce and Cambrie White.

Palmyra: Katie Hungerford, Irina Chebotareva, Taylor Crane, Kimberly Dey, Natalie Goetz, Dylan Graham, Jordan Huddleston, Kellie Johnson, Alanjay Johnson-Ross, Brandon Moon, Anthony Rampulla, Jessica Ryan, Skylar Scheemaker, Katherine Smyth, Hannah Snelling, Grace Stiner, Brian Tones, Madison Upchurch, Akasha Vecka and Elizabeth Wagner.

Red Creek: Kimberly Batz, Abigael Bush and Chloe Coffey.

Sodus: Matthew Baker, Miranda Bennett and Noah DeGraff.

Sodus Point: Cali Ellis.

Walworth: Nicholas Block, Sierra Franco, Andrew Muha and Allison Smith.

Williamson: Joseph Belmont, Kayla Brennan, Anna Heckler, Kelly Larock-Boyd, Pamela McCall, Andrew Niles, Heather Ramsdell, Adam Schreiber, Carrie Stubbings and Katlyn Westa.

Wolcott: Kensie Graham.