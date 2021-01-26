WAY 1/27 COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Noah Bastedo and Michael Robenolt, of Clyde; Erich Hartmann, Ryan McDowell and Nathan Zariczny, of Macedon; Collin Cahill and Ryan Walters, of Marion; Sarah Lovell, of Newark; Alexis Perkins, of North Rose; Christopher Cregin, Kaitlin Girard, Jonathan Graziose and Gwen Hargrave, of Ontario; Evan Hurlbut, of Palmyra; Denise Benedict, Nathan Miller and Katrina Rowe, of Walworth; and Jeffrey Vos, of Williamson, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Alexander Bruno, of Macedon, and Derek Pitts, of Red Creek, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA.

Brianna Hayes, of Lyons; Dana Jensen, of Macedon; Jakob VanDerMeere, of Marion; Hunter Olsen, of Ontario; and Christiana Taber, of Sodus, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.25-3.74 GPA.

Jenny Webster, of Macedon, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA. Webster majors in health care management.