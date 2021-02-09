WAY 2/10 COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Christen Ketchum, of Newark, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Wheaton College in Illinois. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Anna Schmandt and Sarah Webb, of Macedon; Carley Randall and Bailey Stappenbeck, of Marion; and Timothy Coene, of Ontario, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Gracie Wright, of Red Creek, and Zoe Creason, of Sodus, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Cazenovia College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.