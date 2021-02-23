COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Elizabeth Abrams, of Macedon, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Purchase College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Kaitlyn DeCola and Ethan Gould, of Lyons; Howie Barnes, Collin Farmer, Brooke Foster, Kayleigh Ground, Phillip Krupenya, Kris Kurek, Jacob Leberth, Sydney Majka, Madeline Mooney, Tyler Mueller, Sophia Shufelt and Madison Sproul, of Macedon; Derek Adriaansen, Alex Collom, McKenna Short and Pete VanCamp, of Marion; Tyler Allen, Abigail Bush, Brandon Custer and Nick Stalker, of Newark; Devin Alberto, Lily Ames, Emma Bolt, Jack Carsky, Katharine Critchell, Venita D'Angelo, Joshua Dunn, Patrick Ekeren, Morgan Gaskin, Lexi Gutberlet, Iza Jurczuk, Josh Lester, Nate Mckenna and Julia Stokes, of Ontario; Sami Chamberlain, Kevin Dennis, Cody Johnson, Justin Klino, Tyler La Tray, Masako Moyer, Jon Spencer and Seraphim Wieber, of Palmyra; Fisher Meddaugh and Kevin Morrissette, of Red Creek; Kadin Benjamin, Dakota Hinchman, Timothy Olmstead, Jade Patchett, Bryan Taber and Kyle Whitbourne, of Sodus; Caitlin Birx, Joe Camp, Nathan Dahar, Nathan Gilbert, Lucas Hansen, Justin Jantzi and Nicholas Salazar, of Walworth; Donald Craig, Jacob Hubbard, Jake Kuhl, Matthew Kuhl, Emily McIndoe, Mackenzie Orcutt, Mason Prater, Rachel Ramsdell, Tray Schmeelk and Jacob Steurrys, of Williamson; and Samuel Mattice, of Wolcott, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA for nine credit hours of coursework.

Sophia Leva, of Macedon, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Marquette University in Wisconsin. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Leva majors in exercise physiology.

Katherine Thoms, of Newark, graduated in December 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in health and physical education from Edinboro University in Pennsylvania.