Newark CSD welcomes new superintendent

Susan Hasenauer started her new role as superintendent of schools with great expectations of continuing to help keep the Newark Central School District “moving forward.”

In these “unprecedented times” revolving around the COVID-19 pandemic, she said an integral part of that process will be learning about the challenges NCSD educators, students and their families have faced for nearly a year.

“Teachers and administrators everywhere have had to pivot quickly and learn many new things, and employ many new strategies to meet the diverse needs of their students during this time,” said Hasenauer, of Penfield. “Parents and families have had to do likewise, including readjusting their lives and schedules to support home learners or those with varying school schedules. As a parent of two school-age daughters, I’ve experienced some of the difficulties. The only constant is that nothing has stayed the same and things continue to change regularly.”

So, as the new superintendent becomes acquainted with teachers, staff and students, she’s not hitting the pause button indefinitely on discussions about district objectives and initiatives, but for the immediate future is prioritizing “listening, learning and communication.”

“My ultimate goal is to continue moving NCSD forward,” she said. “I have no intention of losing sight of the values that focus on ‘Every student, Every day.’ In fact, I am looking forward to hearing how people have adapted and changed to meet the needs of all students while simultaneously hanging onto the traditions that make Newark amazing.

“I believe communication is critical and needs to be reciprocal. I will be asking for feedback in a variety of listening and learning activities with internal and external stakeholders to help me gather critical information about the needs of students, educators, families and community members. I know many have COVID fatigue and when this is over, I want to ensure that students, staff, families and community members feel engaged.

“Working together, we will keep students and staff safe and, while successes may be gauged a little differently during these times, I believe by having a reliable compass in hand, we will be equipped to take on anything as a team and continue down a path of success and healing.”

Russ Harris, president of the Board of Education, said he is “infinitely confident” Hasenauer is the right person for the job.

Hasenauer was selected after a search spearheaded by Vicky Ramos, superintendent of Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES, that included input from surveys and meetings with school district and community stakeholders.

According to Ramos, Hasenauer has a proven track record of promoting student learning and success through her effective leadership, district stakeholder collaboration and innovative planning.

Hasenauer most recently was assistant to the superintendent for elementary instruction for the Brockport Central School District. She has over 27 years of educational experience, 16 of which are in leadership roles.

Hasenauer started her career in education as an elementary teacher in the Rochester City School District. She earned her Bachelor of Science in elementary education from SUNY Geneseo, and master’s degrees in reading education and educational administration from the College at Brockport.

“I can’t wait to meet the students and staff,” she said. “I also want the NCSD family to know my door is open and they can come to me with questions and or concerns.”

Hasenauer replaces Dennis Ford, who was named interim superintendent last fall.