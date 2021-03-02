COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Benjamin Griffin, of Palmyra, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s honor roll at Wichita State University in Kansas. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Brooke Griffin, of Palmyra, was named to the fall 2020 honor roll at Dixie State University in Utah. To be eligible, students must complete at least 15 credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.