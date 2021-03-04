Newark announces BOE candidate seminar

Anyone thinking about running for one of four seats on the Newark Central School District Board of Education can participate in a virtual seminar on March 13.

According to President Russ Harris, the seminar will give “interested individuals the opportunity to have their questions answered by veteran BOE members, other school superintendents and attorneys from the region.”

Petitions must be filed with the district clerk by 5 p.m. April 19. The election will be held on May 18. Call 315-332-3203, email ed.gnau@newarkcsd.org or visit bit.ly/3e9siWp for information.

There will be a virtual Meet the Candidates Night on a later date.