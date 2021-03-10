COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Diego Adair Mendoza Romero, of Newark, was selected to receive the Dr. William J. & Marjorie M. Pietraface Biology Scholarship at SUNY Oneonta.

Zoe Colbert, of Lyons, and Tyler VanNeel, of Marion, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Delhi. To be eligible, students must enroll in at least six credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Abigail Dapolito, of Clyde; Erin Aman, Patrick Dela Cruz, John Gardner, Erica Quarterman, Maya Rush and Samuel Salupo, of Macedon; Tara Rider, of Marion; Michael Hutteman, of Newark; Jessica Arnold and Jacob Schmid, of Ontario; Alaina Allen, of Red Creek; Bailey Rohlin, of Walworth; and Skylar Fox, of Wolcott, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Austin Jacobs, of Walworth, and Mary Petersen, of Williamson, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Bailey Jenkins, of Macedon, and Cassidy Hadcock, of Ontario, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 quality point average.

Matthew Leonardo, of Macedon, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.66 GPA.

Leah Schinsing, of Macedon, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Adelphi University in Garden City. To be eligible, full-time students must complete at least nine graded credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.