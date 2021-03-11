North Rose-Wolcott CSD adds student helpline

The North Rose-Wolcott Central School District is partnering with Safe School Helpline to offer a way for students, staff and parents to report safety concerns to district leadership.

Anyone can use the Helpline to anonymously report a threatening or disruptive situation, including thoughts of suicide or self-harm, drug and alcohol use, violence, weapons, bullying or theft. A copy of the information is sent to school officials, who can then investigate the report and determine how to best act on it.

Counselors are available year-round to talk with anyone seeking assistance in coping with suicidal thoughts, depression or feelings of loneliness and loss.

The Helpline can be accessed by calling 800-418-6243, ext. 359; texting “TIPS” to 66746; visiting safeschoolhelpline.com; or downloading the app.