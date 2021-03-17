COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Amber Mooney, of Ontario; Aidan Shur, of Sodus; and Kiara Ticconi, of Wolcott, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Kennedy O'Mara, of Lyons; Paige Jones, of Macedon; Madeline Tulloch, of Newark; Isabella Chelini and Sophia Chelini, of Ontario; and Aldyn Savage, of Palmyra, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s and merit lists at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students must complete at least three credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Adeline Reale, of Lyons; Talya Scott, of Ontario; and Aurora Hager and Liberty Hager, of Palmyra, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.6 academic average.

Kimberly Russell, of Newark, recently was initiated into the Nova Southeastern University chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society, in Florida.