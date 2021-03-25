Newark CSD announces in-person instruction plan

Students currently receiving instruction at Newark High School and Newark Middle School two days a week under the hybrid learning model will start attending school four days a week on April 19.

The change was announced by Superintendent Susan Hasenauer after weeks of dialogue and planning with administrators, teachers, staff and Board of Education members on how to safely allow students increased in-person learning time.

Hasenauer said the district promised to make the change “only if it could be done in a manner that would keep the health and safety of students and staff as the top priority, and in a way that would keep as much consistency for student learning as possible. We are confident that our plan allows us to continue to follow guidelines from the Wayne County Department of Health, and will support more opportunities for academic success and socialization for students.”

The change means hybrid learning model students will attend school on Mondays-Tuesdays and Thursdays-Fridays. Wednesdays will remain as remote learning days.

“The start and end times for the middle school and high school student and teacher days will remain the same,” Hasenauer said. “We are working to keep students with their current teachers/support providers and in current courses without major schedule changes as much as possible.”

There will be no changes for students who are participating in the full-time remote learning model and for students at the elementary school level.

Hasenauer said planning and preparation will be key to successfully making the change on April 19, the start of the fourth-quarter marking period. This date gives teachers time to shift instructional plans from remote to in-person learning, and schools time to shift classroom locations and staff planning spaces to accommodate the increase in students receiving in-school instruction.

April 14 will be a day of no meetings for staff, and office hours and small group instruction will be canceled. April 16 will be a day of remote learning for all middle and high school students. PRIDE time will occur on both days.

“Developing a plan to increase in-person learning time while keeping staff and students safe is of the utmost importance to us as a district,” Hasenauer said. “We want to thank staff, parents and community members for the questions, concerns and ideas that were shared with us. These were helpful for us to formulate our plan.”