NRW students thank Wayne County Public Health

Mrs. LaValley’s class at North Rose-Wolcott High School are performing acts of kindness throughout the school and district.

Toward the end of March, they took their giving spirits out into the community and visited Wayne County Public Health in Lyons to drop off care packages and cards for staff.

Students chose to recognize the public health department because of its efforts to keep the community safe and healthy and keep schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The class traveled by school bus to WCPH to share their thanks in person, holding up signs that read “Thanks!” and “You are awesome!” Students handed out “survival packages” they put together for staff that included candy, bookmarks and handwritten cards, and offered remarks expressing their gratitude for WCPH and their dedication to helping the community.