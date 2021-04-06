COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Felicity Brockhuizen, of Macedon, was recognized with a Class of 2022 Prize during the Elmira College Pi of New York Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa annual induction ceremony.

Emily Brown, of Marion, recently was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society. Brown attends Arcadia University in Pennsylvania.

Morgan Richardson, of Lyons, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Cortland. To be eligible, full-time students must earn at least an A- in all courses. Richardson majors in early childhood/childhood education.