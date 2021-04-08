Newark among Best Communities for Music Education

COURTESY OF BRENDA SCHOOL

The National Association of Music Merchants designated Newark Central School District as one of the Best Communities for Music Education in the U.S. for the ninth year in a row.

Now in its 22nd year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation goes to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

To qualify, NCSD answered questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities and support for the music programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by the Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“For the ninth year in a row, we once again are fortunate enough to be recognized for the amazing music program that we have here in the Newark School District,” said Cindy Briggs, K-12 music department leader. “Thank you to the NCSD administration for their continued support of music in our schools, especially during this unprecedented time.”

The award program recognizes outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who made music education part of a well-rounded education. Designations are made to districts and schools that demonstrate an exceptionally high commitment and access to music education.

Briggs, instrumental music teacher at Kelley School, commended music department staff for their work. They include general music teacher Libby Brozik at Lincoln School; TV production teacher Mike Ciranni, vocal music teacher Kate Flock and instrumental music teacher Robert Humphrey at Newark High School; general music teacher Lara Larsson at Perkins School; vocal music teacher Melissa Narusky and instrumental music teacher Rebekah Valerio at Newark Middle School; and vocal music teacher Dominic Vassallo at Kelley School.

"I’m delighted that Newark Central School District has received NAMM’s Best Communities for Music Education designation a ninth time,” Superintendent Susan Hasenauer said. “It is a well-deserved honor for our music department. During a typical school year, our talented staff engages hundreds of students, parents and other community members who contribute in so many different ways to make our program exceptional and a great success.”

Palmyra-Macedonand Wayne also received the designation, as did Brighton, Churchville-Chili, East Irondequoit, Honeoye, Honeoye Falls-Lima, Penfield, Pittsford, Rochester City, Rush-Henrietta, Webster and West Irondequoit in Monroe and Ontario counties.