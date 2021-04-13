COLLEGE NOTES

Wayne Post

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Felicity Brockhuizen, of Macedon, recently received the Mildred Whittlesey McGraw Attainment Award at Elmira College. The award goes to a junior who made the greatest contribution in academic achievement, general activities and citizenship, and demonstrated most thoroughly the aims of the college. Brockhuizen majors in biology and psychology.

Samuel Cornwell, of North Rose, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia.