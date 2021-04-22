Local students hear from Niagara Falls Culinary Institute

COURTESY OF WAYNE TECHNICAL AND CAREER CENTER

Executive chef Ben Loomis and hospitality instructor Daniel Dipirro from the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute recently spoke to juniors and seniors in the culinary arts program at the Wayne Technical and Career Center.

Students heard an overview of NFCI, including course offerings in baking, culinary and hospitality, and learned how to make dippin’ dots and ice cream from liquid nitrogen, as well as bananas Foster.

DiPirro and Loomis also discussed Savor Restaurant, which is run by NFCI students to help them learn all facets of the business.

The WTCC culinary arts program is taught by chefs Brian Mattice and Brad Yearwood.