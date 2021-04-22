Wayne Central names high school principal

COURTESY OF WAYNE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Chris Shaffer, of Rochester, is the new principal of Wayne Central High School.

He brings with him over 25 years of experience in the education field, 20 of which have been at the Wayne Central School District.

Shaffer most recently was the interim high school principal at WCHS. In that position, he was responsible for supervising and evaluating staff; developing and building objectives and procedures to facilitate the delivery of programs, student discipline and scheduling; managing school safety and security processes; and coordinating various district programs.

Shaffer was assistant principal at WCHS in 2017-20, and was assistant principal at Wayne Central Middle School for 16 years.

He received state certifications in school district administration and social studies education. Shaffer earned a master’s degree in education with a concentration in social studies from the College at Brockport, and a bachelor’s degree in social studies from Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania.