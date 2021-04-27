COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Jeremy Boorum, of Ontario, recently joined Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline honor society, at Pennsylvania State University.

Kristopher Bulman, of Sodus, recently joined Tau Sigma, an honor society for transfer students, at SUNY Oneonta. Bulman majors in exercise science.

Tiffany Schaumberg, of Ontario, was awarded academic all-Ohio Athletic Conference status in women’s lacrosse at the 2021 Mount Union Honors Convocation in Ohio.