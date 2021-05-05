COLLEGE NOTES

Wayne Post

Alexandra Brockhuizen and Felicity Brockhuizen, of Macedon; Lilie Tang, of Newark; and Shane Hake, of Ontario, were named to the winter 2021 dean’s list at Elmira College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 term GPA.

Amanda Williams, of Newark, recently joined the SUNY Oneonta chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma, an honor society for business students. Williams majors in professional accounting.