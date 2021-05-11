COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Alex Boucher, of Marion; Marshall McFarland, of Newark; and Hannah Shales, of Ontario, recently joined Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline honor society, at Nazareth College in Pittsford.

Amy Rothermel, of Macedon; Kaitlin Brightman, of Newark; Melissa Marr, of Palmyra; and Holly Drahms, of Savannah, recently joined the SUNY Oswego chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society.