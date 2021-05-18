COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Diego Adair Mendoza Romero, of Newark, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in biology from SUNY Oneonta and received the Mae Jemison/Ronald McNair Science & Technology Award.

Paige Jones, of Macedon, recently joined Chi Tau Chapter Sigma Delta Pi, the national collegiate Hispanic honor society, at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students must complete at least three years of college Spanish, maintain a minimum 3.0 grade and rank in the upper 35% of their class. Jones majors in animal behavior ecology conservation.

Madeline Tulloch, of Newark, and Sophia Chelini, of Ontario, participated in Virtual Service Week 2021 at Canisius College in Buffalo. The event included activities centered around daily themes of racial justice, health care and mental health, hunger and the homeless, the environment and sustainability, and issues surrounding borders and migration.

Jakob VanDerMeere, of Marion, and Catriona Guthrie, of Palmyra, earned the 2021 Pillars of Character Award and 2021 Phoenix Award, respectively, at SUNY Canton. Guthrie is a health care management major, and VanDerMeere studies game design and development.