COLLEGE NOTES

Justin Batley and Mary Reid, of Macedon, and Anna Gagliano, of Walworth, graduated in May 2021 from SUNY Fredonia. Batley majored in visual arts and new media: animation and illustration, Gagliano studied journalism and Reid graduated with a degree in theater production and design.

Felicity Brockhuizen, of Macedon, recently joined the Elmira College Chapter of Psi Chi, the international honor society in psychology.

Alexis Finnigan, of Macedon, was named to the winter 2021 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.5 to 3.699 GPA.

Tyler Mooney, of Palmyra, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in sport management from the University of Tampa in Florida.

Evelyn Schoenberger, of Ontario, received the 2021 Iris Leadership Award at Elmira College. Schoenberger started her own club, Run and Kicks for Kids, in addition to being a resident assistant, president of Circle K International, a Gold Key Society member and a tutor for nursing students.

Hunter Yates, of Clyde; Terri Clarke, of Newark; and Rebecca Benton, of Walworth, were named to the winter 2021 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.