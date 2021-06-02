COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Joseph Brotzman, of Macedon, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s honor list at Cedarville University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA. Brotzman majors in psychology.

Alyssa Gibbs and Michaela Shaffer, of Lyons; Nathan Allen, Marie Coyle, Heather Hoyt, Eva Lyko, Kaya Lani Panneitz, Aidan Quinn and Hannah Smith, of Macedon; Alex Boucher, Brooke Pagliuso and Danielle Stevens, of Marion; Marshall McFarland and Mackenzie Westcott, of Newark; Alexandra Horgan, Alise Kilmer, Melina Leone, Briana Lippa, Hannah Shales and Emily Welch, of Ontario; Sylvia Boheen, Justin Boyer, Amanda Duchesneau, Jordan Huddleston, Sara Kelly, Jenna Newpher and Lydia Wizeman, of Palmyra; Julia Secor, of Savannah; Helene Becker, Molly Coleman, Michael Countryman, Lauren Johnson, Bryanna Roos and Trisha Taber, of Walworth; Connor Garrod and Danielle Milton, of Williamson; and Emily Graham, of Wolcott, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Kyle Hadcock and Katherine Sergeant, of Ontario, graduated in May 2021 from Clarkson University in Potsdam. Hadcock earned a Bachelor of Science with distinction in engineering and management, and minored in project management. Sergeant received a Master of Business Administration.

Haley Korth, of Ontario, graduated in December 2020 from Clarkson University in Potsdam with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and a biomedical engineering minor.

Joanna Leonardo, of Macedon, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Alabama.

Marisa Severino, of Macedon; McKenzie Karpp, of Marion; Carly Shear, of Newark; Jillian Arrington and Allets Schicker, of Palmyra; and Allison Stark, of Walworth, graduated in May 2021 from SUNY Potsdam. Arrington graduated summa cum laude, Severino and Shear graduated cum laude, and Stark graduated with distinction.

Ryan Wade, of Ontario, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Cedarville University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Wade majors in molecular biology.