Newark HS names valedictorian, salutatorian for 2021

COURTESY OF BRENDA SCHOOL

Newark High School named its valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2021.

Rachel George is valedictorian with a 98.68 GPA. Stevie Skvarek, who holds a 95.86 GPA, is salutatorian. They plan to attend Nazareth College in the fall.

George will major in music therapy and French horn performance, and will minor in psychology. She is senior class president at NHS and a Student Council member. George plays piano, and is involved in Band, Jazz Band, Marching Band, Brass Quartet, Choir and Vocal Jazz. She was participated in Drama Club, Unified Basketball and Unified Bowling.

Skvarek, who plays various percussion instruments, piano, saxophone and bass guitar, was involved in Percussion Quartet, Parade Band, Wind Ensemble, Concert Band, Jazz Ensemble, Downbeat and Drama Club.

George and Skvarek are members of the NHS Chapter of the National Honor Society. George performed in All-County, All-State and NYSSMA Conference All-State, Skvarek in All-County on percussion.

George participated in the Hochstein Youth Symphony Orchestra, Newark Summer Park Band and Seneca Falls Community Band.

Skvarek takes piano lessons at The Hochstein School and participated in Newark Summer Park Band. He is involved at Cross Creek Church, and volunteered for United Way’s Day of Caring, Newark United Methodist Church’s Red Bird mission trips and Cross Creek’s “Tim Tebow Night to Shine.”