Newark students join National Honor Society

COURTESY OF BRENDA SCHOOL

Sixteen Newark High School juniors and one senior recently joined the Newark High School chapter of the National Honor Society.

They are Cody Acquista, Devina Bueg, Gabriel Caraballo, Everett Cole, Caleb George-Cady, Kyliegh Gunther-Fox, Broden Haltiner, Jenna Havert, Madison Jorgensen, Emma Kuhn, Elijah Malach, Megan Napoleon, Stephen Skvarek, Anna Szarek, Courtni Tang, Gabriella Taylor and Trinity Wells.

“New members are scored on a rubric by a faculty council on the basis of four attributes: scholarship, character, leadership and service,” adviser Stacey Brewer said. “All candidates must have and maintain a scholastic average of at least 88 to be considered. In addition to the scholastic average, each must submit a resume, essay, teacher sponsorship form, character questionnaire and more. This, along with being a leader in the classroom, the ability to place service above self and demonstration of high standards toward honesty, reliability, fairness and tolerance constitute the criteria that led to their selection.”

Senior Morgan Hildreth introduced fellow members Alexandra Briggs, Michaela Colacino, Phillip Collom, Rachel George, Ryan Hermenet, Leah Lockwood, Ryan Rossell, Jacob Stalker, Brenna Stefanides, Carter Steve and Julius Teabout.

Hermenet started the ceremony by welcoming the new inductees. Steve spoke about the scholarship attribute, Stefanides explained service, Rossell spoke about leadership and Lockwood concluded with character.

Briggs then called the new inductees forward. After they lit candles, they shook hands with Brewer and received a certificate.