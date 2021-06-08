COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Riley Benner, of Macedon, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts.

Zoe Creason, of Sodus, recently joined the Cazenovia College chapter of Alpha Lamba Delta, a national honor society that recognizes high academic achievement in the first year of college studies. To be eligible, students must earn a cumulative 3.5 GPA.

Brianna Gerhardt, of Walworth, received the Provost’s Award for Excellence in Student Research after the 2021 Learning and Research Fair at SUNY Potsdam. Gerhardt was recognized for “Can Music Change a Mood? An Experimental Affect Priming Study.”

Kyle Hadcock and Matthew Lukaszewski, of Ontario, and Skyler Strobel, of Wolcott, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Ashton Rouland, of Macedon, and Trevor Lane, of Ontario, received scholarships from Tops Friendly Markets for 2021-22. The grocery retailer annually awards scholarships to first-year and matriculated college associates, associate dependents and associate grandchildren.

Tiffany Schaumberg, of Ontario, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Mount Union in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.55 GPA.

Aimee Sevor, of Walworth, was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. To be eligible, students must be registered for at least six college credits and earn a minimum 3.5 term average.

Daniel Smith, of Red Creek; Gavin Buehler, of Pultneyville; Joshua Beha and Jeffrey Clark, of Walworth; and Kalen Bjerga, Connor Leous and Michael Statskey, of Wolcott, were named Presidential Scholars for spring 2021 at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Gracie Wright, of Red Creek, recently received the Harwant K. Dasanjh Award for Excellence in in Chemistry or Calculus and the Howe Award for Excellence in Mathematics from the Cazenovia College Division for Humanities & Natural Sciences.