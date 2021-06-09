Newark seniors make Capstone Project presentations

COURTESY OF BRENDA SCHOOL

Newark High School seniors reached an important milestone in the waning days of their high school career when they made the signature presentations of their Capstone Project requirements to graduate.

“It’s been a challenging school year for our students due to the pandemic,” said coordinator Katie Ganter, who teaches English for grades 11-12 and public speaking. “It was awesome to see our seniors rise to the occasion and successfully share their presentations. I love seeing how proud they are of themselves when they are done. This year in particular, many staff members commented on how open and honest the students were, and how that made the presentations even more meaningful.”

The Class of 2021 is the fifth class to complete the projects, which require volunteer community service hours, health choice journal entries about involvement in extracurricular activities and things they learned in health class, a two- to three-page paper in 10th grade covering both sides of an argument and a conclusion, and a four- to five-page senior research paper.

Capstone projects end with eight- to 12-minute presentations in front of four or five faculty members from NHS and Newark Middle School. These presentations include pictures of the student, a favorite quote or two, insights about their high school experience, an explanation of their senior research paper and discussion about their future plans.

Panelists asked questions before evaluating each presentation based on a rubric. After a few minutes, the student learned if they passed or needed to make revisions. They also received their caps and gowns for graduation on June 25.

Approximately 140 students gave presentations in classrooms throughout the high school. Cupcakes and snacks were available in the cafeteria.

Ganter said much of the projects’ success are due to the ongoing work of the 12th grade English Department and Debora Barry, workforce coordinator for the Newark Central School District.

“It's challenging to describe Capstone Day in a way that does it justice,” Ganter said. “Our graduating seniors share their personal journeys through life and their education. The day gives us a glimpse of the future, and it's bright. As educators, the experience is truly moving and we can't wait to see what the Class of 2022 will do next year."

Superintendent Susan Hasenauer joined others in commending seniors on their accomplishments.

“The NHS Capstone Presentation Day is an inspiring reflection of our seniors’ high school experience and growth,” she said. “I congratulate the Class of 2021 on achieving this very important milestone.”