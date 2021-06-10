FLCC names local students to spring dean’s list

COURTESY OF FINGER LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Local students were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Clyde: McKenna Hunt and Ignacio Mateo IV.

Lyons: Janaye Austin, Abram Johnson, Christian Lucas, Martin Rodrick, Shannon Sergent, Kylie Stanton, Jacob Stearns and Tia Stowell.

Macedon: Mia Beutel, Nigel Butler, Mattia Hofstetter, Madilyne Mancuso, Zackary Morrison, Kaitlyn Nichols, Kyle Russell, Nicklaus Sapienza, Trevor Smart, Tanner Thompson, Madeline VanGorden, Stephanie Vitalone and Mackenzie Zerniak.

Marion: Erin Boise, Briana Chauncey, Jessica Mander, Alejandra Vargas and Faith Woodcock.

Newark: Isaac Allerton, Cora Barbera, Phoebe Bates, Jacob Boughton, Megan Bowman, Benjamin Cepulo, Kenneth Close, Samantha Compton, Suzanne Custer, Aleksandra Dewa, Kaylee Dunn, Joy Elmore, Derek Hasbrouck, Elizabeth Henninger, Jaiden Hernandez, Bradley Lamphier, Sarah Lincoln, Mercedes Logins, Susanna MacLaren, Leanna Murray, Coral Silver, Audrey Smith, Jordan Walker and Luke Wilson.

Ontario: Christopher Bosch, Hannah Davis, Jacob Kachmaryk and Katherine Pierce.

Palmyra: Emma Brooks, Irina Chebotareva, Rebecca Choromanski, Dylan Graham, Kellie Johnson, Maureen McClelland, Austin Riggs, Katherine Smyth, Hannah Snelling, Grace Stiner, Madison Upchurch and Elizabeth Wagner.

Red Creek: Chloe Coffey.

Rose: Matthew McCarthy.

Savannah: Amanda Peck.

Sodus: Garret Anderson, Miranda Bennett, Noah DeGraff, Hugh Laird and Aubre Wickman.

Walworth: Jillian Angotti, Camryn Bacon, Blake Britton, Katherine Dwyer and Allison Smith.

Williamson: Kelly Larock-Boyd, Olivia Masker, Samantha Neild, Andrew Niles, Crystal Polak, Heather Ramsdell, Alexander Savory, Adam Schreiber and Jordan Williams.

Wolcott: Hailey DeNoto, Paula Godkin and Michelle Humes.