COLLEGE NOTES

Alexandra Brockhuizen and Felicity Brockhuizen, of Macedon, recently joined the Elmira College chapter of Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society. Alexandra Brockhuizen also joined Epsilon Delta Chi Chapter of Alpha Phi Sigma, which recognizes outstanding criminal justice majors and minors.

Abbigail Crowell, of Newark, graduated in spring 2021 with a Master of Science in athletic training from Ohio University.

Amberly Eder, of Macedon; Alyssa Lundolph, Jordan Smith, Tessa Tellier and Kymberli Wilson, of Newark; Jenell Fox, of Palmyra; Mikayla Stanley, of Red Creek; and Malinda Jones, of Savannah, graduated in May 2021 from Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Geneva. Lundolph received the Nursing Student Determination Award, Smith was presented the Aubrey DiMillo Memorial Award and the Barbara Alger Memorial Award went to Wilson.

Alyssa Ludolph, Tessa Tellier and Kymberli Wilson, of Newark; Mikayla Stanley, of Red Creek; and Malinda Jones, of Savannah, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences in Geneva. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Paula Statskey, of Wolcott, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the University of Vermont.

Kathryn Thomas, of Macedon, and Paige Steffen, of Ontario, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.