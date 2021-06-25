Marion valedictorian, salutatorian named for 2021

COURTESY OF MARION JUNIOR/SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Benjamin DeYoung and Kailey Vernon are valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, for the Class of 2021 at Marion Junior/Senior High School.

DeYoung earned an overall academic average of 99.3. He is a member of National Honor Society, a class officer and member of Student Council, and participates in the Marching Band and Jazz Band. DeYoung has been involved in athletics since ninth grade, participating in soccer and indoor/outdoor track and field. He volunteers with the youth group at his church.

DeYoung received the Bausch + Lomb Honorary Science Award from the University of Rochester, Computing Medal and Scholarship Award from Rochester Institute of Technology, Finger Lakes Scholarship from Hobart and Williams Smith Colleges, Clarkson University Leadership Award, St. Lawrence University Book Award, Elmira College Key Award and American Chemical Society Recognition Award. He plans to study engineering at RIT.

Vernon earned an overall academic average of 97.2. She is a member of NHS, and participates in Show Choir and the annual musical. Vernon has been involved in athletics since ninth grade, participating in soccer year-round.

Vernon is involved in 4-H and the National Junior Holstein Association. She received the UR George Eastman Young Leaders Award, RIT Computing Medal and Scholarship Award and HWS Finger Lakes Award. She plans to study nursing at St. John Fisher College.