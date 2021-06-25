NHS Arcadian dedicated to Class of 2021

COURTESY OF BRENDA SCHOOL

For years before the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, it was customary for Newark High School students to learn at the end of an annual awards assembly which staff member had the yearbook dedicated to them.

This year, like last when there was no in-school awards assembly, the announcement was a little different. The NHS community learned the 2021 Arcadian is dedicated to the Class of 2021 through a recorded message produced by Kyle Bliek, audio-visual/social media coordinator.

In-school freshmen, sophomores and juniors watched the message on TV screens inside their classrooms. Remote learners watched from their computers at home.

Seniors — who for the last few hours had participated in a Cap and Gown Walk at Perkins, Lincoln and Kelley schools; picnicked at Perkins Park; and walked past cheering students at Newark Middle School, where they received the time capsules they assembled in sixth grade — watched the video announcement on the soccer field scoreboard.

NHS library media specialist Jackie Miller said it seemed fitting to do something special for the 141-member Class of 2021 after their senior year was impacted by COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.

At the start of the video, senior Jazmine Guzman explained the theme is “We Are Newark High School 2021,” which is on the yearbook cover with a masked Red Fox mascot. The book is divided into six “We” sections. English teacher John Dalton wrote the dedication poem, “And Yet We Endured.”

Health teacher Karen Cline, social studies teacher Haley Curley, vocal music teacher Kate Flock, instrumental music teacher Robert Humphrey, math teacher Joe Kopnitsky and science teacher Rebecca Yuhas joined Dalton in reading parts of the dedication poem. Then, Guzman announced the yearbook was dedicated to the Class of 2021.