COLLEGE NOTES

Katherine Barnes and Andrew McEwen, of Macedon; Mckenzie Karpp, of Marion; Devin LaDue and Blake Lombardo, of Ontario; Hannah Dentel, Sami Dentel and Medina Vanduyne, of Palmyra; Brianna Gerhardt, of Walworth; and Emma Vos, of Williamson, were named to the spring 2021 president’s list at SUNY Potsdam. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Claire Boss, of Macedon; Annie Howell, of Newark; and Zoe Foery, of Ontario, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Alexander Bruno, of Macedon, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Justin Chacchia, of Ontario, graduated in May 2021 from SUNY New Paltz.

SUNY Potsdam athletes Logan Chasey, of Gananda; Hannah Dentel and Sami Dentel, of Palmyra; and Allison Stark, of Walworth, earned spots on the SUNY Athletic Conference commissioner’s academic honor roll for 2020-21. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA. Chasey plays for the men’s lacrosse team, Hannah Dentel and Sami Dentel are members of the women’s soccer team, and Stark competes with the women’s lacrosse team.

Caitlin Chopan and Jessica Watrous, of Newark, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Cassidy Hadcock, of Ontario, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 quality point average.

Joanna Leonardo, of Macedon, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Alabama. To be eligible, full-time students must earn an academic record of 3.5 or above.

Alivia Moore, of Newark, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Cedar Crest College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.65 GPA.

Salma Mouline, of Newark, and Shane Hake, of Ontario, graduated in June 2021 from Elmira College. Hake graduated with cum laude honors.

Sharon O’Campo, of Newark; Christiana Taber, of Sodus; and Nathaniel Rothwell, of Walworth, were named to the spring 2021 president’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Adeline Reale, of Lyons, and Talya Scott, of Ontario, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.6 academic average.

Logan Savitcheff, of Macedon, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Misericordia University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.55 GPA.

Marisa Severino, of Macedon, and Carly Shear, of Newark, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Potsdam. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Terrance Vail, of Lyons; Travis Moriarty, of Macedon; Serena Smith, of Newark; Matthew Azzano, of Ontario; Nathan Currier, of Sodus; and Melissa Camp, of Walworth, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Buffalo State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Pete VanCamp, of Marion, was named an Outstanding Undergraduate Scholar for 2020-21 at Rochester Institute of Technology. The recognition goes to the top 1% of undergraduate students.

Connor Wahl, of Macedon, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland.