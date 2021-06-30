Reading Week at Perkins School celebrates kindness

COURTESY OF BRENDA SCHOOL

Showing kindness to others was the theme of this year’s Perkins School Reading Week that featured in-person and virtual activities for students in pre-kindergarten up to second grade.

Each day had a theme. One June 7, students were encouraged to wear crazy socks or their hair in a crazy style for “We’re Crazy for Kindness.”

Using Seesaw software on their iPads, students could pick activities during free time on a digital choice board to complete, like attending virtual field trips.

Jerry Pallotta, author of the “Who Would Win?” book series and other children’s books, virtually visited students on June 9. The PTA plans to provide a signed copy of Pallotta’s books to every student.

Special guests read to students each day, including reading teacher Mikey Davanzo; Kelley School Principal Jeff Hamelinck; Superintendent Susan Hasenauer; Kerri Levine, director of pupil services for Newark Central School District; retired physical education teacher Sue Moak; Board of Education member Brad Steve; Mayor Jonathan Taylor; police Chief Mark Thoms and Officer Dan Weegar; and Principal Rhonda Underhill.

The main goal of Reading Week is to promote and build upon the love of reading among students and their families. Students were challenged to read 1,000 books and were treated to popsicles once they reached that goal. Reading Week also featured a virtual book fair.

Students made bookmarks about showing kindness and the winning bookmark was made by first grader Adison Bean. For her win, Bean received a stack of new books and copies of her bookmark will be given to students.

Reading Week was planned by a committee of teachers, including K-5 librarian Gwen Curtis, Davanzo, teacher assistant/monitor Jodi Jandreau, librarian assistant Kelly Puckett and second grade teacher Sarah Beth Stachura.