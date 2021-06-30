Sodus Intermediate releases 4th-quarter honor rolls

COURTESY OF SODUS INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL

Sodus Intermediate School named the following students to its fourth-quarter honor rolls for 2020-21.

Fourth Grade

Principal’s List: Asher Buchwald, Jackson Diver and Gunner Johnson.

High Honor: McKenna Breen, Porschia Castro, Brooklyn Cheetham, Brody Crandell, Lex Gilbert, Braylon Hill, Eli Martinez, Brendan Rose, Olivia Seneca, Zaiden Shifflet, Desiree Thompson, Raymond Thompson, Rayna Trine, Thorne VanDerBroek, Aubrie Washburn and Elizabeth Woodcock.

Honor: David Alvaro, Elizabeth Bishop, Eligianna Fenn, Grace Guerin, Cylee Hendrikx, Ailey Hogan, Mario Ixcolin, Kylianna Jackson, Riley Leach, Bella Miranda Villegas, Bailee Pritt, Jerry Segura, Jessica Vergason, Andre Watson and Yu Qi Xu.

Fifth Grade

Principal’s List: Karen Aguilera Murillo, Daphne Creason, Thomas Curran, Wade DeRue, Jacquelyn Gansz, Dayana Grady, Karla Serratos Trejo, Zhi Yuan Xu and Lennon Zabelny.

High Honor: Alexander Bolanos Hernandez, Anastasia Burris, Isabelle Chrisley, Jameric Cobb, Morgan Eastley, Amani Evans, Knox Frisbie, Brendan Harper, Madison Ikeler, Izabella Lamark, Dylan Robinson, Kylie Shattuck, Simon Thomas, Logan Travis, Davien White, Kyiah Wiley and Eric Zavala.

Honor: Jaharra Brown, Kimberly Cervantes, Michael Chrisley, Na’ziya Desius, Israel Diaz, Nathali Fitzgerald, Timathy Hendrikx, Malique Jackson, Kendall Littlefield, Taiyonna Logins, Yahir Macotela Trejo, Ariana Montemorano, Landin Tuper, Cameron Voorhees, Sophie Weiss and Ilysa Ziervogel.

Sixth Grade

Principal’s List: Lia Buchwald, Caroline DeBadts, Timothy Rowlinson and Grace Schifano.

High Honor: Christin Barton, Kyle Buechel, Noah Conklin, Gavin Davey, Leah DeBadts, Jessica Fisher, Connor LaFave, Jenna Martinez, Carter Salerno, Richard Vaccaro, Kyleigh Webber and Parker Williamson.

Honor: Khamani Bain, Tye Cromartie, Jamian Cruz, Dustin DuVall, Jacob Hall, Carson Hogan, Caiden Hoot, Rolando Ixcolin, Skyeler Kendt, Melrose Kern, Flor Mendoza Tenorio, Trixie Trumble, Hunter Tyler, Andrea Vargas Castillo and Aiden Walters.