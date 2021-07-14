COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Jenna Ginsberg, of Walworth, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list for the College of Arts and Sciences at John Carroll University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

SUNY Cortland athlete Emily Goebel, of Macedon, was named to the commissioner’s academic honor roll for 2020-21 by the State University of New York Athletic Conference. To be eligible, student-athletes must earn a minimum 3.3 cumulative GPA.

Jackson Majka, of Macedon; Jakob Hendricks, of Marion; Cameron Watson, of Newark; and Irini Konstantinou, of Ontario, will attend Clarkson University in Potsdam this fall as members of the Class of 2025.

Macy Petersen, of Williamson, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Diego Mendoza Romero, of Newark, was named to the spring 2021 provost’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 4.0 GPA.

Michaela Shaffer, of Lyons; Velipone Vanphila, of Macedon; Tre Kanaley, Zechariah Nower, Alex Taylor and Mackenzie Westcott, of Newark; Alise Kilmer, Skyla Szucs and Emily Welch, of Ontario; Sylvia Boheen, Justin Boyer and Amanda Duchesneau, of Palmyra; Lauren Johnson and Bryanna Roos, of Walworth; and Grace Caternolo and Abram Collier, of Williamson, graduated in May 2021 from Nazareth College in Rochester.