COLLEGE NOTES

Messenger Post Media
Wayne Post
Stock photo.

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.  

Cheyenne Boone and Ethan Gould, of Lyons; Saige BockCollin Farmer, Brooke Foster, Kayleigh GroundMadeline MooneyTyler MuellerAlexandra OsborneSophia Shufelt and Madison Sproul, of Macedon; Derek AdriaansenAlex Collom and McKenna Short, of Marion; Tyler AllenBrandon CusterOlivia Lannon and Katie Thorpe, of Newark; Devin AlbertoLily AmesEmma Bolt, Madeline Bortle, Nathaniel CardielJack Carsky, Katharine CritchellVenita D'AngeloPatrick EkerenMorgan GaskinLexi Gutberlet, Brandon Henry, Iza Jurczuk, Josh KowalskiJosh LesterNate Mckenna, Alex MooreAdam MurthaMikayla Nowak and Julia Stokes, of Ontario; Sami Chamberlain, Kevin DennisCody JohnsonJustin KlinoMakenzie Kommer, Tyler La Tray, Masako Moyer, Jon Spencer and Seraphim Wieber, of Palmyra; Fisher Meddaugh and Kevin Morrissette, of Red Creek; Kadin Benjamin, Dakota HinchmanTimothy Olmstead and Jade Patchett, of Sodus; Caitlin BirxJoe CampAlex Farley, Nathan GilbertLucas HansenTyler Harper, Emily McIndoeNicholas SalazarBrian Sills and Trevor Yendrzeski, of Walworth; Jacob HubbardJake Kuhl, Matthew KuhlMackenzie Orcutt, Rachel Ramsdell and Jacob Steurrys, of Williamson; and Tess Roberts, of Wolcott, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA for nine credits of coursework. 

Christen Ketchum, of Newark, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Wheaton College in Illinois. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.  

Jenny Webster, of Macedon, and Catherine Lancaster, of Ontario, graduated in May 2021 from SUNY Canton. 