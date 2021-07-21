COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Cheyenne Boone and Ethan Gould, of Lyons; Saige Bock, Collin Farmer, Brooke Foster, Kayleigh Ground, Madeline Mooney, Tyler Mueller, Alexandra Osborne, Sophia Shufelt and Madison Sproul, of Macedon; Derek Adriaansen, Alex Collom and McKenna Short, of Marion; Tyler Allen, Brandon Custer, Olivia Lannon and Katie Thorpe, of Newark; Devin Alberto, Lily Ames, Emma Bolt, Madeline Bortle, Nathaniel Cardiel, Jack Carsky, Katharine Critchell, Venita D'Angelo, Patrick Ekeren, Morgan Gaskin, Lexi Gutberlet, Brandon Henry, Iza Jurczuk, Josh Kowalski, Josh Lester, Nate Mckenna, Alex Moore, Adam Murtha, Mikayla Nowak and Julia Stokes, of Ontario; Sami Chamberlain, Kevin Dennis, Cody Johnson, Justin Klino, Makenzie Kommer, Tyler La Tray, Masako Moyer, Jon Spencer and Seraphim Wieber, of Palmyra; Fisher Meddaugh and Kevin Morrissette, of Red Creek; Kadin Benjamin, Dakota Hinchman, Timothy Olmstead and Jade Patchett, of Sodus; Caitlin Birx, Joe Camp, Alex Farley, Nathan Gilbert, Lucas Hansen, Tyler Harper, Emily McIndoe, Nicholas Salazar, Brian Sills and Trevor Yendrzeski, of Walworth; Jacob Hubbard, Jake Kuhl, Matthew Kuhl, Mackenzie Orcutt, Rachel Ramsdell and Jacob Steurrys, of Williamson; and Tess Roberts, of Wolcott, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA for nine credits of coursework.

Christen Ketchum, of Newark, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Wheaton College in Illinois. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Jenny Webster, of Macedon, and Catherine Lancaster, of Ontario, graduated in May 2021 from SUNY Canton.