COLLEGE NOTES

Janaye Austin and Jacob Stearns, of Lyons; Nigel Butler, Shannon Kirbis, Elisabeth McKee, Zackary Morrison, Kaitlyn Nichols and Nicklaus Sapienza, of Macedon; Alycialee Divelbliss, Jessica Mander and Alejandra Vargas, of Marion; Cora Barbera, Phoebe Bates, Jacob Boughton, Samantha Compton, Madison Dillon, Kaylee Dunn, Allison Hines, Mercedes Logins, Hoalai Luong, Susanna Maclaren and Cynthea Valcore, of Newark; Sarina Barber, Treavor Barnhart and Jacob Kachmaryk, of Ontario; Carla Charland, Kim Dey, Elizabeth Hannig, McKenzie Heusler, Maureen McClelland, Morgan Pieters and Elizabeth Wagner, of Palmyra; Leah Terry, of Walworth; and Cody Beland, Olivia Masker and Jordan Williams, of Williamson, joined the Finger Lakes Community College chapter of Phi Theta Kappa for the 2020-21 academic year. To be eligible, students must complete at least 15 hours of associate degree coursework and earn a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Cheyenne Boone and Mackenzie Mencer, of Lyons; Collin Farmer, Brooke Foster, Haley Guidice, Madeline Mooney, Elizabeth Sabik, Kyle Seegler, Adam Spindler and Steve Tsoulis, of Macedon; Alex Steurrys, of Marion; Tyler Allen and Olivia Lannon, of Newark; Lily Ames, Jack Carsky, Tommy Catalano, Patrick Ekeren and Morgan Gaskin, of Ontario; Naomi Hannig, Tyler La Tray and Kevin Rinehart, of Palmyra; Timothy Olmstead, Jade Patchett and Kyle Whitbourne, of Sodus; Caitlin Birx, Nathan Dahar and Emily McIndoe, of Walworth; Gerard Moran, Mackenzie Orcutt, Thomas Saile and Mason Prater, of Williamson; and Annamarie D'Aurizio, Tess Roberts and Carly Trine, of Wolcott, graduated in May 2021 from Rochester Institute of Technology.

Zoe Creason, of Sodus, and Gracie Wright, of Red Creek, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Cazenovia College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Kaira Donnan, of Macedon, and Dominique Warring, of North Rose, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Leah Schinsing, of Macedon, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Adelphi University in Garden City. To be eligible, full-time students must complete at least nine graded credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Terrance Vail, of Lyons; Serena Smith, of Newark; Melissa Camp, of Walworth; and Anahbelle Gregg, of Wolcott, graduated in spring 2021 from Buffalo State.