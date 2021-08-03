COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Madison Bowman, of Newark, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA. Bowman majors in psychology.

Kassidi Lake, of Wolcott, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Georgia Southern University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Kennedy O’Mara, of Lyons, and Paige Jones, of Macedon, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Francis Shaw, of Lyons, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 trimester at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Iowa.

Madeline Tulloch, of Newark, and Isabella Chelini, of Ontario, were named to the spring 2021 merit list at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students complete at least two courses and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Tyler VanNeel, of Marion, and Trevor Oakes, of Ontario, graduated in May 2021 from SUNY Delhi. Oakes majored in construction management: design and building. VanNeel studied nursing.