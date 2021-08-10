COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Zoe Colbert, of Lyons, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Delhi. To be eligible, students must be enrolled for at least six credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Cheyenne Hernandes, of Palmyra, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Hartford in Connecticut.

Matthew Leonardo, of Macedon, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.66 GPA.