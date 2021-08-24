COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Abigail Dapolito, of Clyde; Erin Aman, Erica Quartermen, Maya Rush and Samuel Salupo, of Macedon; Tara Rider, of Marion; Jessica Arnold, Jacob Schmid and William Thomson, of Ontario; Chelsea Carr, of Savannah; Bailey Rohlin, of Walworth; and Skylar Fox, of Wolcott, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.