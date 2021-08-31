COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Timothy Huber, of Newark, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Logan Tessier, of Macedon; Alexis Breen and Cameron Jones, of Marion; Emily Purdum, of Ontario; Daniel Fisher and Carly Wixson, of Palmyra; Meah Petersen, of Sodus; Emma Guthrie, of Walworth; Brooke Byron and Morgan Comstock, of Williamson; and Maryn Loperfido and Coby Stubbe, of Wolcott, received the 2021 Key Award from Elmira College. The award annually goes to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school.