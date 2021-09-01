Gananda CSD announces administrative changes

COURTESY OF GANANDA CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Gananda Central School District announced three administrative changes for the 2021-22 school year.

Kim Ernstberger, who has served as principal of Richard Mann Elementary for 24 years, accepted a newly created position in the district as the director of accountability. She will help the district with compliance standards in regard to COVID-19 protocols, district educational grants and ESSA reporting to the New York State Education Department. The new position is funded by various grants provided to the district.

Stepping in as interim principal at Richard Mann is Roger Becker. He retired as assistant superintendent of instruction at Palmyra-Macedon Central School District; was principal of Johanna Perrin Middle School and taught social studies at Martha Brown Middle School, both in Fairport; and was an interim building substitute teacher at Williamson High School. Becker served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Melissa Reeves was promoted to interim assistant principal at Ruben A. Cirillo High School and the district’s multi-tiered system of supports coordinator. She was an eighth grade math and algebra teacher at Gananda Middle School, where she taught for five years, and taught algebra and statistics at North Rose-Wolcott. Reeves is a Gananda graduate from the Class of 2011.

“We look forward to continuing the success of providing each of our students with an exceptional education and we welcome each of our administrators in their new roles,” Superintendent Shawn Van Scoy said.