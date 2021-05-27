Clyde-Savannah names valedictorian, salutatorian

COURTESY OF CLYDE-SAVANNAH CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Clyde-Savannah Central School District named Jenna Manns, of Lock Berlin, as valedictorian and Sigourney Secor, of Savannah, as salutatorian for the Class of 2021.

Manns earned a 98.499% cumulative GPA and will be graduating with 22 college credits. She was on the principal’s honor roll every quarter since her freshman year and she joined the National Honor Society during her junior year.

Manns started learning several instruments in seventh grade, including the trumpet, trombone, clarinet, alto saxophone, guitar, bass guitar, piano, flute and cello. She participated in All-County Band since middle school, and was asked to play in the pit orchestra for Clyde-Savannah’s production of “Legally Blonde” and Midlakes’ production of “Elf.” Manns volunteered her time to fundraise for the Senior Parent Booster Club and performs with local ensembles such as the Honeoye Community Band.

Manns will attend Rochester Institute of Technology this fall to study mathematics.

Secor achieved a cumulative GPA of 98.443 and is graduating with 28 college credits. She earned the principal's honor roll every quarter all four years. She received the President’s Award for Educational Excellence and Honor’s Student Award, was recognized as a scholar-athlete each year in high school and was named Student of the Month by the Clyde Rotary Club.

Secor was accepted into the New Visions Medical Professions program at the end of her junior year. She joined the National Technical Honor Society during her senior year and NHS her junior year. Secor participated in junior varsity and varsity athletics throughout her high school career, including swimming, volleyball and softball. She was vice president for the Class of 2021, Student Council president and NHS president.

Secor is a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, works for Secor Lumber and Billy’s Ice Cream, and serves as a sports and STEM camp counselor at Clyde-Savannah. She will attend RIT in the fall to study in the physician assistant program.