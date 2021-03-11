Home Leasing, GreenSpark develop local solar array

Nelson Leenhouts, chairman of Home Leasing, recently announced the completion of a 2.2-megawatt solar array in Wayne County.

The array was designed, developed and installed by GreenSpark Solar, based in Ontario, the same town in which the solar array was built. The solar farm hosts just over 6,000 photovoltaic panels.

“The development of the solar farm made financial sense while also helping Home Leasing achieve its goal of environmental sustainability,” Leenhouts said. “We plan to continue to develop additional renewable energy options for our communities.”

Home Leasing and GreenSpark Solar are certified benefit corporations, meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability.

“GreenSpark is tremendously proud to work with a fellow, local B Corp. in Home Leasing, with a mission to improve the lives of its residents and the communities in which it works," CEO Kevin Schulte said. "We feel strongly that solar energy can benefit all people in our community and the Leenhouts family gets it, as they will be passing these savings onto Home Leasing affordable housing communities."

The project is estimated to generate 2.6 million kilowatt-hours of electricity in the first year, the equivalent to removing the greenhouse gas emissions from almost 400 passenger vehicles in one year or 4.5 million miles driven. The clean electricity generated is enough to cover the electricity for over 300 homes or charge nearly 250 million smartphones in one year.

The Home Leasing communities that will benefit from the solar array provide affordable housing options to families and seniors in the Rochester area. These properties were developed by Home Leasing with funding provided by New York State Homes and Community Renewal.

“Home Leasing has been an exemplary partner in the development and management of high-quality affordable housing,” HCR Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said. “Now, they are going the extra mile to make those homes more self-reliant and environmentally sustainable while setting the pace and example for all other developers of housing, whether it is affordable or market-rate.”