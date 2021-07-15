DEC: Construction starts on Ontario flood wall

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Construction is underway of a flood wall system to protect the Ontario Main Wastewater Pumping Station from flooding, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced.

This is the first of two Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative projects awarded to the town of Ontario. It will protect public health by mitigating the risk of flooding and the potential for related sewage overflows at the station, which services wastewater for 6,000 residents, local businesses and the neighboring R.E. Ginna Nuclear Power Plant.

“Increased fluctuation in water levels on Lake Ontario have threatened critical infrastructure, particularly wastewater treatment facilities in communities along the shoreline,” said Basil Seggos, DEC commissioner and REDI Commission co-chair. “Through REDI, state agencies are working collaboratively with communities to identify, reimagine and rebuild at-risk assets. Through these investments, the state is strengthening local economies, protecting public health, improving habitat and safeguarding vital infrastructure. DEC is proud to work with the town of Ontario to advance projects that support this community’s preparedness for future flooding events.”

Construction will focus on the long-term protection of the town’s infrastructure through the installation of a floodwall system designed to protect the station and standby generator against rising floodwaters, minimizing damage to the pumps and generator, and reducing the risk of complete system failure. Ontario received $400,000 from the REDI Commission for this project.

“Any time we have shovels in the ground on regional projects, there is a cause for celebration,” said Assembly Member Brian Manktelow, R-130th District. “By adding additional flood protection measures, this project will mitigate the risk of disrupting the services of the wastewater service station. The residents and businesses of the town, as well as the Gina Nuclear Power Plant, will have another line of protection from any future flooding of Lake Ontario.”