Healthgrades recognizes Newark-Wayne Hospital

Newark-Wayne Community Hospital recently received five-star ratings for its treatment of pneumonia, sepsis, heart failure and colorectal surgery outcomes, according to new research by Healthgrades.

Healthgrades annually evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions using Medicare data, and analyzes outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states.

Patients treated at five-star hospitals have a lower risk of dying, and a lower risk of experiencing one or more complications during a hospital stay than if they were treated at one-star facilities in that procedure or condition. Visit partners.healthgrades.com for information.